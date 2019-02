Asmara — Eritrean cultural troupes comprising Sibrit and other legendary and young musicians and singers are scheduled to perform in various Ethiopian cities.

According to the schedule, the group will perform in Bahr-Dar on 16 February, 17 February in Adama, 19 February in Hawassa and on 21 February in Addis Ababa.

In all the performances, the Eritrean cultural troupes will be joined by renowned Ethiopian singers and musicians.