Liberia: Afell Wants Govt Plan Programs for Women

The Association of Female Lawyers of Liberia (AFELL) has underscored the need for the Government of Liberia to formulate the Second National Action Plan on Women, peace and security which is in line with UN Security Council Resolution 1325.

According to AFELL, the Liberia National Action Plan on women Peace and Security which was formulated for the period of five years (2009-2013) has expired. Some cardinal objectives of the National Action plan are to help restore the rights of women, build sustainable peace and improve the security sector.

Speaking at a two-day training of trainers' workshop on Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) for legal aid service providers held at a local hotel in Monrovia, AFELL President Atty. Vivian Neal said she hopes the Liberian Government will give keen attention to said reminder as the Liberia National Action Plan on women, peace and security is also paramount in building Liberia.

Atty. Neal further said the two-day workshop seeks to enhance the capacities of legal Aid Service providers and right based organizations on issues of Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV), national and international instruments of on the rights of women and girls.

She said it also intends to improve access to justice, security and protection services, especially for women and girls in accordance with the Liberia National Action Plan along with the National Development goals.

For his part, the Project Officer of UN Women Kofi Ireland praises the government of Liberia for its many efforts in enhancing peace and security and protecting the rights of women.

He at the same time promise his organization continues support to AFELL and the government of Liberia in helping to protect the rights of women, improving the security sector and maintaining peace in the country.

The two-day workshop was organized by the Association of Female Lawyers of Liberia under the auspices of the UN-Women Gender-Responsive Project.