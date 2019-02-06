Liberia: "He's Our Development King"

Nimba County electoral district one Representative, Jeremiah Kpan Koung has been described by Nimbaians as their 'development king' following his extraordinary development initiatives across the county.

The Nimba district one lawmaker who is on development tour across the county entries in every village and town is like the triumphant entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem as citizens trooped and lineup with various green leaves and palm thatches as signs of loyalty to him.

Like the Biblical song, "Representative Koung is doing good everywhere he goes even beyond his district"

Citizens outside of his district, especially marginalized communities invited the lawmaker to do assessment in their areas and begin the right initiatives as he has initiated in his district since his election in 2011.

However, addressing groups of Nimba citizens during his county tour, the development-oriented lawmaker said the development of the county requires the collective efforts of all Nimbaians irrespective of tribes, religion, region among others.

Representative Koung who has been blessed by the 'political godfather' of the county, Senator Prince Yormie Johnson alias "PYJ" for the impending 2020 Senatorial elections said he has been receiving series of calls from across the county encouraging him to contest, especially from 'marginalized communities'.

Speaking in Nimba County electoral district eight, Representative Koung clarified that he was not campaigning, but on his regular development tour in the county to ascertain the development needs of the people and collectively find ways in addressing such challenges.

According to Representative Koung, they will continue to work in the interest of the county and its citizens, saying, "we can do our development once we are together. We want to set the benchmark."

"We shouldn't only sit in Monrovia in our air condition cars. We want to improve the lives of our people. We know it's not election time, but we are creating awareness. The 2020 election is not queen contest, that people will just be giving out money," he said.

They were excited to see this much talked about 'development lawmaker,' who they said has done so much for his district and is blessed by Senator Prince Yormie Johnson.

In district eight, Representative Koung was accompanied by former Representative Jackson Saye Fiindor, former representative candidates, Melvin Saye Garpeh, Rugus N. Mandein, Saye Miannah, Felecia Kolleh among others.

According to them, their quest has been the development of their district and with the assurance from Representative Koung, they need to unite in moving their district forward.