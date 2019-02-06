South Africa: Ramaphosa, One Year Later - Big Tents and Big Probes

During the first year of his presidency, Cyril Ramaphosa has hosted numerous laudable summits and launched inquiries into State Capture and corruption. Will he be up for the nimble decision-making that South Africa needs next?
A year into his presidency, Cyril Ramaphosa's governing ideas are taking shape. Two key forms are defining how he governs: By summits, or the big tent approach, and by a series of inquiries into State Capture.
Given his history as the chair of the Constitutional Assembly, which hammered out the contours of South Africa's supreme Constitution, and as a trade union negotiator sitting at tables where labour and business arm-wrestled each other, Ramaphosa has brought this philosophy of co-operative governance into his presidency.
He has hosted a jobs summit, an investment summit, a health summit and a gender summit. The idea behind each is to host a big table of often competing interests to arrive at solutions where each group sacrifices something but achieves some of its aims. In a country of political, ideological, racial, class and other cleavages, the philosophy of negotiation and co-determination is a relevant one, but impact takes longer to achieve than by making active choices and governing.
Each summit has...