South Africa: Patricia De Lille Gunning for Elections With Focus On Spatial Justice and Social Media Campaigning

analysis

Former Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille's Good party is only eight weeks old, and you won't catch her making any concrete election predictions just yet. But at the party's manifesto launch in Cape Town on Tuesday, De Lille expressed confidence that Good has what it takes to 'fix SA' -- with a focus on tackling the problem of South Africa's racially divided cities.

Let's cut to the chase. What is unique about Patricia de Lille's Good party? What is it offering voters that sets it apart from other political parties contesting the upcoming elections?

Asked this question by Daily Maverick at the Good manifesto launch on Tuesday, De Lille responded:

"Our unique offering is that we want justice. We want environmental justice, economic justice, social justice and spatial justice."

The issue of spatial justice, De Lille continued, "has not been addressed by any political party in the last 25 years".

It makes sense that De Lille would choose this matter as a policy centrepiece. The narrative the former Cape Town mayor has sought to popularise is that when she and City of Cape Town mayoral committee member Brett Herron left the DA in 2018, it was as a result...