Malawi: Papa Is Out! Prophet Bushiri and Wife Granted Bail - South Africa Shakes

South Africa-based leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church Prophet Shepherd Bushiri were on Wednesday granted bail of R100 000 each after they were arrested last week.

They were arrested by the Hawks last Friday on charges of fraud and money laundering.

Bushiri, commonly referred to as "Major 1" or "Papa", in their bail hearing, Bushiri and his wife Mary denied that they were responsible for the charges against them.

They argued that they have had no previous convictions against them or pending warrants of arrest.

The pair said they posed no flight risk as both their South African IDs and passports were held by police.

The State did not oppose bail and Magistrate Martin Van Wyk released the pair on bail

The throngs of supporters screamed in celebration after learning that their man of God and his wife had been granted bail.

The hundreds of supporters lifted their hands to the sky and bowed to the ground. Chanting, dancing, praying and crying ensued.

"Papa is out, Major 1... ," one congregant cheered.

The case was postponed to May 10.