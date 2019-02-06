Central African Republic: President Fausin-Archange Touadera Affirms His Readiness to Implement Agreement

Khartoum — The President of the Central African Republic, Faustin-Archange Touadéra, has affirmed the readiness of his government to implement the peace and reconciliation which was signed initially Tuesday at the Friendship Hall in Khartoum, indicating that realization of peace will put an end to the suffering of his country's people.

In his address at the ceremony marking the initial signing of the peace and reconciliation agreement between the Central African government and rebel movements, President Fausin-Archange Touadera, has expressed the gratitude of the Central African people for the efforts of the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, and his sponsorship of the agreement, referring to the firm historic and social ties between the two peoples.

He praising the great support that this agreement found from regional and international partners, calling on the armed groups to return to Bangui and start implementing the agreement on the ground, stating that this agreement opens the way widely for a bright future for the people of the Central African Republic.

The President of Central African Republic pointed out that since taking office in March 2016, peace and reconciliation have been a fundamental objective based on his belief that peace is the only option for the people of the country, calling for the abandonment of the discourse of hatred and exclusion.

He said that it is high time to open a new chapter for the decent living of the people of the Central African Republic.

He expressed thanks to the Presidents of Sudan, Chad, Cameroon, Gabon, Rwanda, Congo and Equatorial Guinea for their continuous support to realize peace and reconciliation in the Central African Republic.