Sudan: Bakri Lauds Achievements and Performance of Gedarif State

Gedarif — The First Vice-President of the Republic, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih has prayed for mercy for the souls of the martyrs of al- Gedarif state who recently passed away during the accident of the air plane crash in al- Gademblia area.

He expressed his pleasure during his address Tuesday to a mass rally at the park of the General Secretariat of al Gedarif State that the state is the first to achieve health insurance, Zakat and the illiteracy eradication, calling on all the other states to follow suit of Gedarif state.

He explained that the illiteracy eradication realizes development and transparency, referring to the importance of preparing the youths to contribute to the economic sector.

He lauded the health insurance efforts in the indigenization of treatment, calling on federal Ministry of Health to complete requirements of this work.

The First Vice President of the Republic also praised the role of the Zakat Chamber and its concern with the group of persons of special needs.

He stressed that the project of Gedarif water will be supported by the state, noting that the project will be completed in response to the directives of the President of the Republic.

The mass rally was also addressed by the Wali (governor) of al- Gedarif State, Mubarak Mohamed Shammat, who assured progress in the implementation of projects initiated by the martyr Mirghani Saleh the former governor of Gedarif State, stressing that the priority is given to agriculture and completion of the water project and work to alleviate the burden of living.

He noted that the state has achieved the top place by achieving 92% coverage in the field of health insurance, and 220% of collection by Zakat (alms).

He pointed out that the Government of Gedarif State had achieved a zero illiteracy rate, calling on the First Vice - President to contribute to the completion of the water project and Faw, Mafaza, Al-Hawata road.

The meeting was also addressed by the Minister of Health and Social Development in Gedarif State, Huda Al-Amir, the Secretary General of Zakat Chamber, Dr. Mohamed Abdul Razig, and the Secretary General of the General National Union of Youth and National Service.