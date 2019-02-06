Liberia: Benjamin Sarkoh Makes Notwane FC Debut in 2-0 Win

Benjamin Sarkoh (R) provided an assist on his debut to help his new club secure a 2-0 win. (Photo: Notwane FC)

Former Monrovia Club Breweries striker Benjamin Sarkoh delivered an outstanding performance on his debut for Botswana premier league club Notwane FC after joining the club on a five-month loan deal from Township Rollers.

Notwane FC defeated Sharp Shooting Stars 2-0 on Sunday at the Lobaste Stadium in Lobaste, a town in South-Eastern Botswana, situated south of the capital Gaborone, which has a population of 29,800. Sarkoh dribbled past two defenders to provide an assist for teammate Lesego Lubinda, who scored the curtain raiser.

Sithembile Mbuqe got the second for Notwane FC in the 78th minute. Sarkoh, who got a brace in the team's first practice match a week ago, gained the admiration of both officials and supporters of the Gaborone-based club due to his performance in his debut, despite not scoring a goal.

Benjamin left Liberia in August of 2018 and signed for Township Rollers FC, but did not have enough playing time, leading to his loan move to Notwane FC.

"I am happy with the warm reception I received from the people here, and with God above I will do my best to keep their smiles alive," he told reporters after the end of the match on Sunday.

The 20-year-old expressed the hope of maintaining his outstanding performance at the club. "I have a bigger dream, but I am taking it one at a time; with God being my helper, I will succeed", he noted.