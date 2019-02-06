Seychelles: Italian Ambassador to Seychelles Accredited

press release

The third ambassador of Italy to Seychelles, H.E. Dr Alberto Pieri, presented his credentials to President Danny Faure at State House this morning.

President Faure congratulated the new Ambassador and said that Seychelles is looking forward to forging stronger ties between the two countries. The President also extended his gratitude on behalf of the government and the people of Seychelles for the efforts that Italy has put into anti-piracy initiatives in the Indian Ocean.

During their meeting, they discussed issues of common interest and areas of possible cooperation such as in the Blue Economy, cultural preservation, and capacity building in various fields.

Speaking to the national media after his meeting with the President, Dr Pieri said that it is an honour for him to be Italian Ambassador to Seychelles. He said that he is ready to take relations between Seychelles and Italy to new heights, especially in tourism.

Ambassador Alberto Pieri is based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Also present at the accreditation ceremony was the Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and The Blue Economy Ambassador Barry Faure, Principal Secretary at the Department of Foreign Affairs, Ms Marina Confait, Honorary Consuls for Italy in Seychelles, Mr Claudio Izzi, and First Secretary in the Department of Foreign Affairs, Ms Patsy Moustache.