Uganda: Museveni Orders Government to Pay Buganda Shs70 Billion

Wakiso — President Museveni has directed government to pay about Shs70 billion to Buganda Kingdom before 2021.

"The President directed that Shs47b be scheduled for payment as compensation for Muteesa House in the United Kingdom," the kingdom administration at Mengo said in a statement yesterday after the President met Kabaka Muwenda Mutebi at the latter's palace in Banda, Kampala.

The money would be paid in two equal instalments in the 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 financial years.

The statement also said the government would pay the kingdom Shs14.1b for King Fahd Plaza on Kampala Road.

The Kabaka's media handler, Mr Dick Kasolo, also said Mr Museveni ordered the Ministry of Finance to release Shs3b immediately to Mengo as part of the Shs6b arrears for the occupation of Kigo properties which government uses for the prison and shooting range.

The balance of Shs3 billion will be paid at an unspecified time.

The money accrues from rent arrears of the kingdom properties that have been occupied or used by government since 1967 when President Obote seized them after abolishing cultural institutions in the country.

The President further directed the Ministry of Lands to transfer all vetted titles of the kingdom land back into the name of the monarchy.

Buganda premier Charles Peter Mayiga and kingdom minister for treasury Waggwa Nsibirwa have repeatedly accused government of not fulfilling provisions of the Memorandum of understanding between Kabaka Mutebi and President Museveni in 2013 where government committed to paying the arrears accruing from occupation of Buganda's properties here and in the UK.

In August 2013, Kabaka Mutebi and President Museveni met at Entebe State House and signed a pact agreeing that kingdom properties be returned to Mengo plus payment of at least Shs6 billion that had accumulated in rent arrears.

Review of 2013 memorandum

Yesterday's meeting, according to sources that attended, was a review of the 2013 memorandum.

The President initially met the Kabaka in a one-on-one interaction before converging in another session that included central government officials and the Mengo hierarchy.

President Museveni, describing yesterday's meeting as cordial, said he agreed with the his 'brother' the Kabaka that all pending issues involving the kingdom's property, land and financial arrears be resolved 'soonest'. "I thank the Kabaka for the hospitality extended to my entourage and myself," President Museveni wrote on his Facebook page.

Mr Museveni was accompanied to the palace by the Attorney General, Mr William Byaruhanga, and Investments minister Evelyn Anite.

The Kabaka's side comprised of Mr Mayiga, Prince David Wasajja, Deputy Katikkiro Emmanuel Ssendaula, Mr Bill Matovu, Joyce Mpanga and Daudi Mpanga.

On April 15, 2014 President Museveni handed some titles of the kingdom's land to the Katikkiro.

He said then: "These institutions have been with central government since 1966. Therefore, the central government can give them to the kingdom to use them for development purposes. Although they are 'embuga zamasaza namagombolola' we can give them back on grounds that they have been in government's hands since 1966 and that is how I solved that issue.

At least 293 land titles have been returned since the 2013 MoU was signed. Some of these include land where offices of sub-counties in Buganda region sit.

The 2013 MoU required that Shs6bn be paid to Mengo in two years after the signing but only Shs1b has been remitted.

Fallout

During the 2006 General Election, Dr Kizza Besigye visited Bulange, the kingdom's seat, and was accorded a standing ovation, prompting Mr Museveni into a public outburst wondering how the kingdom he helped restore could welcome his rival.

September 11, 2011 the country witnessed probably the ugliest riots after government barred Buganda's Katikkiro then, John Baptist Walusimbi from visiting Bugerere, one of the counties under Buganda. Ensuing riots led to a security crackdown which left 29 people dead and the kingdom's radio station, Central Broadcasting Service, shut down for over a year.

Earlier meetings

In 2002, Kabaka Mutebi accompanied by his wife Sylvia Nagginda visited President Museveni and his wife Janet at their country home in Rwakitura, Mbarara. Mr Museveni gave 370 head of cattle to Kabaka as a gift from Banyankore living in Buganda to congratulate the royals for giving birth to princess Katrina Sangalyambogo.

Other meetings

In September 30, 2009, the duo met at State House Entebbe and thereafter Mr Museveni announced that he had asked the Kabaka why he had been refusing to pick his telephone calls.

In 2015, President Museveni donated a new Land Cruiser vehicle to the Kabaka as his 60th birthday gift. Vice President Edward Ssekandi delivered the gift at Bulange in Mengo.

In April 2017, President Museveni met the Kabaka who was accompanied by Prince David Wasajja and Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga.

On August 2, 2018, President Museveni hosted Ghana's Ashantehene with Kabaka Mutebi at State House Entebbe.

