Ethiopia: HPR Approves Members of Newly Established Commissions

Addis Ababa — The House of People's Representatives (HPR) has approved today the membership of the newly established Reconciliation Commission and Administrative Boundary and Identity Issues Commission.

The candidates were selected based on age, experience, gender, religion, educational background, region, and representing three generations, among others, it was learned.

Members of the Administrative Boundaries and Identity Issues Commission were appointed with 22 against and 4 abstentions by majority vote.

Members Administrative Boundaries and Identity Issues Commission are:

1. Dr Mulatu Teshome - Former Ethiopian President

2. Dr Ashebir Woldegiorgis - From Addis Ababa University

3. Dr Dawit Mekonnen- From Addis Ababa University

4. Prof. Tilahun Engida - From Addis Ababa University

5. Bayou Bezabih - Former MP

6. Dr Tasew Gebre - Former President of Wachamo University

7. Meaza Biru - Journalist

8. Ambassador Shemsedin Ahmed - Diplomat

9. Dr Obang Metho - Human rights activist

10. Dr Mesfin Araya - Health professional at Black Lion Hospital

11. Ms Amarech Agidew - Counsellor

12. Ustaz Abubeker Ahmed - Deputy Chairperson of Ethiopian Muslims Joint Committee.

13. Prof. Wolde-Amlak Bewketu - From Addis Ababa University

14. Dr Negaso Gidada - Former Ethiopian President

15. Ms Rahel Mekuria - First radio journalist

16. Dr Yakob Arsano - From Addis Ababa University

17. Dr Aregawi Berhe - Politician

18. Dr Demeke Acheso - From Addis Ababa University

19. Prof. Kassahun Berhanu - From Addis Ababa University

20. Prof. Gebru Tareke - Politician

21. Dr Yakob Hailemariam - Politician

22. Dr Bekele Bulado - Former Minister of Trade

23. Lencho Leta - Politician

24. Prof. Merera Gudina - Politician

25. Andargachew Tsige - Politician

26. Gudeta Gelelcha- From prominent persons

27. Abebe Eshetu - Politician

28. Dr Paulos Lika - Health professional

29. Berhanu Tesfaye - Health professional

30. Prof. Fisehatsion Mengistu - From Addis Ababa University

31. Dr Abera Degefu - University lecturer

32. Prof. Bekele Gutema - From Addis Ababa University

33. Yeshiwas Asefa- Politician

34. Wubshet Mulat- Lawyer

35. Belete Mola- Politician

36. Ms Worknesh Daba - Humanitarian

37. Yonas Zewdie - Youth

38. Dr. Belay Demissie - Scholar

39. Zegeye Asfaw - From prominent persons

40. Abdulbazit Mindada - Former MP

41. Ato Abdurhaman Mohamed - From prominent persons

Similarly, the House also approved members of Reconciliation Commission with majority vote, 16 against and 8 abstentions.

Members of the Reconciliation Commission:

1. Abune Abrham - From Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church

2. Cardinal Berhaneyesus Demerew - From Ethiopian Catholic Church

3. Haji Umer Edris - From Islamic Affairs Supreme Council

4. Dr Bete Mengistu - From Ethiopian Evangelical Church

5. Pastor Tesfaye Gabiso - From Ethiopian Evangelical Church

6. Ustaz Ahmedin Jebel - From young Islamic scholars

7. Tamiru Lega- From young Orthodox scholars

8. Hailemariam Desalegn - Former Ethiopian Prime Minister

9. Dr Mihret Debebe - Psychiatrist

10. Megabi Hadis Eshetu Alemayehu

11. World Laureate Dr Tibebe Yemane Berhan - Health practitioner and dignitary

12. Prof. Beyene Petros - Academician

13. Dr Abera Deresa - Academician

14. Dr Ubah Adem - Academician

15. Prof. Hizkias Asseffa - Peacemaker

16. Prof. Asefa Hailemariam - From Addis Ababa University

17. Dr Dereje Gerefa- Health specialist

18. Artist Debebe Eshetu

19. Dr Muse Yakob - Author

20. Ms Blen Sahlu - Lawyer

21. Tamirat Kidanemariam - Lawyer

22. Leuel Ras Mengesha Seyoum - From among elders

23. Dr Bogalech Gebre - Philanthropist

24. Abate Kisho - From elders of Sidama people

25. Kao Demise - From among elders

26. Dr Berhanu Nega - Politician

27. Ayalneh Mulatu - Author

28. Athlete Derartu Tulu - From Ethiopian Athletics Federation

29. Eng. Gidey Zeratsion - Politician

30. Prof. Ahmed Zekaria - Academic

31. Colonel Goshu Wolde - From prominent persons

32. Sultan Hanfre Alimirah - From elders of Afar people

33. Athlete Gebregziabher Gebremariam

34. Leul Bedemariam Mekonnen - From prominent persons

35. Ms Tirhas Mezgebe - From charity organizations

36. Dr. Belay Abegaz - Specialist

37. Darrota Dejamo - From among elders

38. Abbaa Gedaa Gobena Holla - From among elders

39. Dr Zeresenay Alemseged - Anthropologist

40. Dr Solomon Ayele - From AU Peace and Security

41. Ms Yetnebersh Nuguse - From among the disabled