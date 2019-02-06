Ethiopia: HPR Approves Members of Newly Established Commissions

Addis Ababa — The House of People's Representatives (HPR) has approved today the membership of the newly established Reconciliation Commission and Administrative Boundary and Identity Issues Commission.
The candidates were selected based on age, experience, gender, religion, educational background, region, and representing three generations, among others, it was learned.
Members of the Administrative Boundaries and Identity Issues Commission were appointed with 22 against and 4 abstentions by majority vote.
Members Administrative Boundaries and Identity Issues Commission are:
1. Dr Mulatu Teshome - Former Ethiopian President
2. Dr Ashebir Woldegiorgis - From Addis Ababa University
3. Dr Dawit Mekonnen- From Addis Ababa University
4. Prof. Tilahun Engida - From Addis Ababa University
5. Bayou Bezabih - Former MP
6. Dr Tasew Gebre - Former President of Wachamo University
7. Meaza Biru - Journalist
8. Ambassador Shemsedin Ahmed - Diplomat
9. Dr Obang Metho - Human rights activist
10. Dr Mesfin Araya - Health professional at Black Lion Hospital
11. Ms Amarech Agidew - Counsellor
12. Ustaz Abubeker Ahmed - Deputy Chairperson of Ethiopian Muslims Joint Committee.
13. Prof. Wolde-Amlak Bewketu - From Addis Ababa University
14. Dr Negaso Gidada - Former Ethiopian President
15. Ms Rahel Mekuria - First radio journalist
16. Dr Yakob Arsano - From Addis Ababa University
17. Dr Aregawi Berhe - Politician
18. Dr Demeke Acheso - From Addis Ababa University
19. Prof. Kassahun Berhanu - From Addis Ababa University
20. Prof. Gebru Tareke - Politician
21. Dr Yakob Hailemariam - Politician
22. Dr Bekele Bulado - Former Minister of Trade
23. Lencho Leta - Politician
24. Prof. Merera Gudina - Politician
25. Andargachew Tsige - Politician
26. Gudeta Gelelcha- From prominent persons
27. Abebe Eshetu - Politician
28. Dr Paulos Lika - Health professional
29. Berhanu Tesfaye - Health professional
30. Prof. Fisehatsion Mengistu - From Addis Ababa University
31. Dr Abera Degefu - University lecturer
32. Prof. Bekele Gutema - From Addis Ababa University
33. Yeshiwas Asefa- Politician
34. Wubshet Mulat- Lawyer
35. Belete Mola- Politician
36. Ms Worknesh Daba - Humanitarian
37. Yonas Zewdie - Youth
38. Dr. Belay Demissie - Scholar
39. Zegeye Asfaw - From prominent persons
40. Abdulbazit Mindada - Former MP
41. Ato Abdurhaman Mohamed - From prominent persons
Similarly, the House also approved members of Reconciliation Commission with majority vote, 16 against and 8 abstentions.
Members of the Reconciliation Commission:
1. Abune Abrham - From Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church
2. Cardinal Berhaneyesus Demerew - From Ethiopian Catholic Church
3. Haji Umer Edris - From Islamic Affairs Supreme Council
4. Dr Bete Mengistu - From Ethiopian Evangelical Church
5. Pastor Tesfaye Gabiso - From Ethiopian Evangelical Church
6. Ustaz Ahmedin Jebel - From young Islamic scholars
7. Tamiru Lega- From young Orthodox scholars
8. Hailemariam Desalegn - Former Ethiopian Prime Minister
9. Dr Mihret Debebe - Psychiatrist
10. Megabi Hadis Eshetu Alemayehu
11. World Laureate Dr Tibebe Yemane Berhan - Health practitioner and dignitary
12. Prof. Beyene Petros - Academician
13. Dr Abera Deresa - Academician
14. Dr Ubah Adem - Academician
15. Prof. Hizkias Asseffa - Peacemaker
16. Prof. Asefa Hailemariam - From Addis Ababa University
17. Dr Dereje Gerefa- Health specialist
18. Artist Debebe Eshetu
19. Dr Muse Yakob - Author
20. Ms Blen Sahlu - Lawyer
21. Tamirat Kidanemariam - Lawyer
22. Leuel Ras Mengesha Seyoum - From among elders
23. Dr Bogalech Gebre - Philanthropist
24. Abate Kisho - From elders of Sidama people
25. Kao Demise - From among elders
26. Dr Berhanu Nega - Politician
27. Ayalneh Mulatu - Author
28. Athlete Derartu Tulu - From Ethiopian Athletics Federation
29. Eng. Gidey Zeratsion - Politician
30. Prof. Ahmed Zekaria - Academic
31. Colonel Goshu Wolde - From prominent persons
32. Sultan Hanfre Alimirah - From elders of Afar people
33. Athlete Gebregziabher Gebremariam
34. Leul Bedemariam Mekonnen - From prominent persons
35. Ms Tirhas Mezgebe - From charity organizations
36. Dr. Belay Abegaz - Specialist
37. Darrota Dejamo - From among elders
38. Abbaa Gedaa Gobena Holla - From among elders
39. Dr Zeresenay Alemseged - Anthropologist
40. Dr Solomon Ayele - From AU Peace and Security
41. Ms Yetnebersh Nuguse - From among the disabled