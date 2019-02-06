Ethiopia: Society Supporting Govt Commitment for Betterment of Women, Girls Health

Addis Ababa — The Ethiopian Society of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ESOG) is striving to support the effort of the government in decreasing mortality caused by gynecologic cancer.

Opening the 27th annual conference of the society today, ESOG President Dr. Delayehu Bekele said the society has been supporting the government's endeavor for the betterment of the health of women and girls in Ethiopia for the last 27 years.

According to him, the society is playing a crucial role in providing quality, evidence based, and locally appropriate care for women related sexual and reproductive health.

As a result, Delayehu pointed out that 72 percent reduction in maternal deaths caused by gynecologic cancer has been registered since 1990.

Health State Minister Dr. Liya Tadesse told ENA during the occasion that Ministry of Health has made significant improvements in maternal health in the past two decades.

Despite the meaningful improvements, she noted that significant family members still do not access high quality care.

With integrated efforts between stakeholders, the ministry is working with stakeholders towards an enhanced integrated effort by focusing on identified problems.

The state minister asserted that encouraging and creative workable solutions that can improve the cost-effective quality health care for women and children can be achieved with partnership of the ministry and societies like Ethiopian Society of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

ESOG is conducting its 27th annual conference under the theme "promoting quality, equity and dignity in reproductive healthcare."