Ethiopia: Foreign Minister Urges Ambassadors to Be Sharp Towards Global Trends

Addis Ababa — Foreign Minister Workneh Gebeyehu urged newly appointed ambassadors to be sharp towards global trends, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The minister has reportedly led a panel discussion titled "Diplomacy in the 21st Century" for the newly appointed ambassadors this morning.

During the panel discussion, Workneh also shed light on the changing dynamics of international affairs and diplomacy in the 21st century and its significant impacts on regional, geopolitical and global developments.

"Given the fast changing global trends, our diplomatic posture and stamina should be proactive, robust and multidirectional, fueling our core principles of mutual respect, mutual benefits and reciprocal trust as we navigate a highly unpredictable, uncertain global system," the minister noted.

According to him, ambassadors and diplomats should engage in consistent and rigorous awareness of 21st century diplomacy to successfully execute foreign policy priorities and promote national interests of the country.

Ethiopia is currently represented in 46 embassies and 14 consulates abroad.