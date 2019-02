Addis Ababa — Addis Ababa University (AAU) has conferred professorship on six lecturers.

Accordingly, professorship has been conferred on Hirut Woldemariam (PhD), Teferi Gedef (PhD), Mirutse Gedey (PhD), Hagos Ashenafi(PhD), Merera Gudina (PhD), and Getachew Assefa (PhD).

The scholars have contributed a lot as lecturers, researchers, and public service as well as in disseminating knowledge globally, it was learned.

The professorship was approved by the senate of Addis Ababa University.