Sudan: Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation Signed Initially in Khartoum

Khartoum — A peace and reconciliation agreement between the government of the Central African Republic and 14 armed groups was signed initially in Khartoum on Tuesday.

The Central African President, Fausin-Archange Touadera, has signed the agreement on behalf of his government.

The signing ceremony at the Friendship Hall was attended by the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, the Chairman of the African Union Commission, Musa Fekki, the UN Assistant Secretary General, the Foreign Minister of Chad, Sharif Mohamed Zain, the Chairman of the African Union's Commissioner for Peace and Security, Ismail Sharqi, representatives of presidents and head of states and foreign ministers of neighboring countries, besides heads of the diplomatic corps in Khartoum.

Addressing the signing ceremony, the Foreign Minister, Dr. Al-Dirdiri Mohamed Ahmed has regarded the signing of the peace and reconciliation in the Central African Republic agreement as marking one of the bright days of Africa, a day in which it solves its own differences by itself in realization of the principled laid down by the founders of the Organization of African Unity.

He pointed to the combination of factors and efforts that had made it possible to reach the peace agreement and the success of the African initiative in that regard, expressing thanks to the dispute parties, the political forces, the civil society and people of the Central African Republic for their trust on Sudan's sponsorship of the peace negotiations.

He thanked the President of Central Africa for his confidence in President Al-Bashir and praised the positions of the United Nations and the African Union and the Presidents of Chad, Congo, Gabon, Angola, Cameroon, France, Britain, Russia and the United States of America for their support to the success of this initiative.

He also praised the efforts of the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, for success of the negotiations and achieving peace and reconciliation in the Central African Republic.

The Foreign Minister has commended the role played by the African Union's Commissioner for Peace and Security, Ismail Sharqi, and the head of the Sudanese side, Ambassador Attal-Mannan Bakhit.