Central African Republic: President Al-Bashir Calls On International Community to Support Peace in CAR

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, has called on the international community to sponsor and support implementation of the peace and reconciliation agreement in the Central African Republic, which was signed initially Tuesday in Khartoum.

Addressing a ceremony held in Khartoum to mark the singing of the agreement, President Al-Bashir also called on the international community to live up to its commitments regarding support to peace agreements in Sudan and South State.

He called on the African leaders to exert efforts for avoiding disputes and to boost stability and peace in the continent.

President Al-Bashir pointed out that the international and regional concern with the agreement is evidence to the fact that peace is the choice of peoples and that wars lead to impeding development and stability and undermining trust among peoples.

He congratulated the people of the Central African Republic on the peace agreement and the end of the war and peace-building under the umbrella of the African Union, indicating that the agreement came as a culmination of the efforts made by all.

He reiterated Sudan keenness to support implementation of the peace and reconciliation agreement in the Central African Republic, besides Sudan backing to all the African efforts for achieving peace in the continent and the region.

President al-Bashir expressed his appreciation of the parties to the conflict in Central Africa have shown their will and national spirit to overcome differences and to reach the peace and reconciliation agreement.

He reiterated Sudan's commitment to the initiative of peace, peaceful coexistence and conflict resolution in neighboring countries,

President Al-Bashir affirmed that the celebration of the signing of the Central African peace and reconciliation agreement is a confirmation of the determination and serious will of the parties towards reaching accord and a culmination of the efforts of African leaders to achieve conflict resolution by the Africans themselves.