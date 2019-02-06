Tanzania: Simba Will Bounce Back, Aussems Vows

SIMBA SC Head Coach Patrick Aussems said they are still in the race to excel in the CAF Champions League, despite two away successive defeats.

Simba face a must win home fixture against Al Alhy on February 12th at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, to stand a good chance of reaching into the last eight of the biggest continental football showpiece.

It will be a revenge mission for the country's flag bearers, who suffered a disappointing 5-0 defeat from the Egyptian giants who have won the competition eight times.

The Reds have two home matches of the three remaining group stage encounters in the unfolding contest hence winning both of them would be a big achievement for the team.

Speaking on Monday after arriving from Egypt, Aussems said the two upcoming fixtures they will host at the National Stadium will help to define their destiny in the ongoing tournament.

"We knew in advance that getting three points away at AS Vita and Al Ahly would be very difficult that is why I previously insisted that we need to get all nine points from three home matches. We did it with JS Saoura and we have to repeat that against Al Ahly and AS Vita," said the Belgian coach.

Adding, Aussems said they have learnt a lesson from the best African teams they have played against in the contest.

On his part, the team's midfielder Haruna Niyonzima said their focus now is on the Mainland Premier League games as they expect to host Mwadui FC tomorrow at the National Stadium.

Simba have seven league games to play to match league leaders Young Africans in terms of the number of matches played this season as Yanga face Singida United today at Namfua Stadium in Singida.

So far, the defending champions sit fourth on the table with 33 points from 14 encounters thereby trailing league toppers Yanga with 21 points.

The third place on the log now is being held by KMC who have garnered 35 points after 23 outings whereas Azam FC still remain second with 47 points from 20 games.

A win by Simba tomorrow will help to cut off the point-gap on the standings, while praying for their opponents above them to drop crucial points respectively.

"We lost our CAF Champions League tie (5-0) to Al Alhy but that is now history since we need to focus on the domestic league fixtures ahead of us," Niyonzima said.

Asked as to whether the chilly weather in Egypt contributed to their downfall, Niyonzima said he could not go into details on what made them to succumb to the defeat, while insisting to do better in their remaining two home CAF Champions League matches against Al Ahly and AS Vita.

But, Niyonzima was optimistic that they will do better in their two home games to claim nine points.

Prior to the group stage clashes of the biggest continental football competition, Simba revealed that their sole target is to win all three home encounters and collect nine points, according to the team's Coach Aussems.

However, this was partly achieved when they thrashed JS Sauora 3-0 in their opening game at the 60,000 capacity National Stadium recently.