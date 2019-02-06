Tanzania: Yanga, Azam Seek Top Two Grip

YOUNG Africans and Azam FC will be out to cement their top two positions in the Mainland Premier League when they face tricky assignments today.

After dropping five points in their past two league fixtures, Yanga will be seeking to recover at the Namfua Stadium in Singida, when they clash with hosts Singida United. Azam will play host to Mwanza's Alliance FC at the Azam Complex in Chamazi.

Yanga sit top of the standings on 54 points from 21 outings, seven points ahead of their closest challengers, Azam who have played 20 matches so far.

The Jangwani Street outfits narrowly escaped the second league consecutive defeat from ten-man Coastal Union at the Mkwakwani Stadium in Tanga last Sunday. They forced a 1-1 draw after Deus Kaseke cancelled out, Hajji Ugando's 29th minute lead with less than 15 minutes to go.

Prior to last Sunday's encounter, Mwinyi Zahera's charges succumbed to their first defeat in the league this season with a 1-0 loss to Stand United at the Kambarage Stadium in Shinyanga.

Yanga, who needed maximum three points to continue flying high at the summit and stand a chance to retain the prestigious title this season, are facing tight fixtures. And, Head Coach Mwinyi Zahera said time has come for the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) and the Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB) to create conducive league fixtures.

Speaking after the game against Coastal Union, Zahera said the available timetable is not friendly to his side. Few hours after the clash against Coastal Union, Yanga travelled to Singida for today's clash and after that, they will return to Mkwakwani Stadium for another game against JKT Tanzania this weekend. Zahera said such tight fixtures are not healthy in football.

After JKT Tanzania clash Yanga will return to Dar es Salaam to prepare for the eagerly awaited Dar derby against Simba on February 16 at the National Stadium.

Going into today's match, Singida United currently under former Simba and Uganda's Express FC Serbian coach, Dragan Popadic, will be trying to take points off the league leaders and inflict another defeat to the title eager fighters.

Singida United are placed 13th on 27 points from 22 games, and today will also be looking to push up from the mid table position and scale up the ladder.

They will however, be seeking to crawl further away from the relegation zone by ensuring they earn their second consecutive win at their home ground after 1-0 victory over bottom-placed African Lyon.

The hosts lost 2-0 in the first round at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, after Yanga's Burundian striker, Amis Tambwe scored a brace. In that sense, Singida United will likely go for a revenge mission.

In Chamazi, Azam will be battling to close gap at the summit as they welcome Alliance FC, who are placed seventh on 31 points. Alliance will be eager to win against the 'ice cream-makers' today, so as to see themselves breaking into the top four.

Speaking on tonight's Azam encounter, Alliance coach, Malale Hamsini predicted a tough game. He said that his side is looking to post an upset against their hosts despite being away.

After today's game, Azam FC will travel to Iringa to face Lipuli FC next Monday and proceed to Mbeya to face Tanzania Prisons at the Sokoine Memorial Stadium on February 14th this year. Four days later, Azam will be at the Mkwakwani Stadium in Tanga to face Coastal Union.