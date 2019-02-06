Tanzania: Relief As Huge Cut in Fuel Prices Announced

THE energy regulator has announced a huge cut in fuel prices for February for a second month in a row due to continuing global oil price slump.

New retail prices for petrol in Dar es Salaam effective today are 2,120/- per litre down from 2,295/-, which is equivalent to 7.61 per cent decrease, the Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA) announced in public notice.

The regulator also slashed diesel retail prices by 6.48 per cent to 2,080/- from 2,224/- per litre in Dar es Salaam. It lowered kerosene prices by 156/- per litre where the new prices for February will be 2,046/- from 2,202/- per litre (equivalent to 7.08 per cent decrease) in Dar es Salaam.

New retail prices for petrol in Dodoma will be 2,179/- down from 2,354/- of January, and retail prices for diesel will be 2,139/- down from 2,283/-, the energy regulator announced.

Similarly, compared to the publication of last month, wholesale prices for petrol, diesel and kerosene have also decreased by 174.03/- per litre (equivalent to 8.02 per cent), 143.65/- per litre (equivalent to 6.84 per cent) and 155.32/- per litre (equivalent to 7.47 per cent), respectively.

EWURA said there would be no change in fuel prices for the Northern regions as they will continue to use stock received since December last year as new consignment received in January was not enough to meet demands in the regions. "Prices of petroleum products in the Northern regions will continue to be the same as those that were applicable in January 2019.

This is due to the fact that, even though there is a consignment of petroleum products that were received through Tanga port in January 2019, the received products are not enough to meet the demand of petroleum products in the Northern regions.

"Nonetheless, the storage terminal in Tanga has sufficient products received since December 2018 where the available petroleum products will be able to meet the demand of petroleum products in the Northern regions.

"Therefore, the prices of petroleum products that are effective from 6th February 2019 have been determined based on the cost of the products that were received through Tanga port in December 2018."