Sudan: Robbery On Traveling South Kordofan Traders Wounds One

El Tartar — One man was wounded during an armed robbery on a group of merchants in South Kordofan on Monday.

More than SDG100,000 ($2,100*) was stolen in the robbery in the area of El Tartar. Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that five armed men, wearing military uniforms, opened fire on a lorry that carried merchants on their way from El Zaraf village to El Tartar market on Monday evening.

A witness said that the shooting wounded one of the traders in his leg. The attackers subsequently robbed all the mobile phones in the lorry and the cash in the possession of traders estimated at SDG100,000 and fled.

The victim has been taken to El Tartar hospital

* As effective foreign exchange rates can vary widely in Sudan, Radio Dabanga bases all SDG currency conversions on the Market Makers Mechanism-determined daily US Dollar rate quoted by the Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS).