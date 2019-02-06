Malawi: MP Nangozo Defys DPP, to Contest As an Independent Candidate in Zomba City

Zomba Central Constituency parliamentarian, Patricia Kainga, popularly known as Nangozo, has presented her nomination papers for the 2019 parliamentary elections, defying the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) not to contest as independent.

Nangozo: Independent

Kainga, will contest as an independent candidate following a defeat by Bester Awali in the DPP primary elections which took place in January this year.

Speaking after presenting the papers to Constituency Retaining Officer, Joanna Namagowa, Kainga said she made the decision to contest following requests by traditional leaders and the people who voted for her in the 2014 elections.

"During the primary elections only 1 300 people voted but Zomba Central Constituency has over 40,000 registered voters therefore 1,300 people can not speak for the 40 000 people," said Kainga.

She further explained plans to develop Zomba City by continuing with the construction of new roads and building new schools, developing Gymkhana Club into an Olympics Centre and expanding Zomba City boundaries,among others.

Kainga won the Zomba Central parliamentary seat in 2014 on a People's Party(PP) ticket but she later defected to the ruling DPP in 2018.