Gambia: Omar Touray Detained for More Than 72 Hours

Omar Touray, who was arrested on Thursday 31st January, 2019, is still held in police custody, beyond the 72 hours limit stipulated by the Constitution.

Section 19 of the Constitution states any person who is arrested or detained and who is not released, shall be brought without undue delay before a court and, in any event, within seventy-two hours.

Up to yesterday 4th February, after more than 72 hours, Omar Touray was yet to be brought before a court of law.

According to family members, he was arrested for allegedly insulting both the president and vice president in a 'WhatsApp' audio, for the second time. Family members also alleged that he was accused for money laundering, when he was taken to the Police Station.

This is the second arrest of Omar Touray. He was first arrested in June 2018, after an alleged video of him insulting President Adama Barrow and Vice president Ousainou Darboe went viral on social media, during which he spent some days in Police custody, but was later released.

Attempts to get comments from the police before going to press were unsuccessful.

Omar Touray was the APRC Candidate for Gunjur Ward in the 2018 Council elections.