Kenya: Bhubesi Pride Launches Rugby Clinics in Nairobi

This year's edition of the Kenyan leg of Bhubesi Pride coaching clinics was on Friday launched at the St. Theresa's Girls' School in Nairobi.

This is the opening leg of a six month tour through nine countries in Eastern and Southern Africa that will see Bhubesi Pride's volunteer coaches impart rugby and life skills in addition to other charitable activities in the host countries.

Bhubesi Pride Foundation (BPF) is a group of volunteers coaches that carry out annual coaching expeditions, supporting rugby and community development in schools and community centres in nine countries across east and southern Africa. They hold clinics in Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Mozambique, Malawi, Zambia, Botswana, Namibia and South Africa.

Sofia Domingos, the group's project manager, says the aim of the clinics is to develop both rugby and life skills for the children. "Once you tap into the skill and belief of the young children, nothing can stop them from succeeding in whatever it is they set out to do... .be it playing for Kenya or looking to make it in life off the rugby pitch. Sky is the limit."

G4S Kenya Managing Director Steven Barry, speaking to the media on the sidelines of the event launch said, " This is the seventh year we've been involved with Bhubesi, it's a real partnership, it is something we have committed to year in year out. The week of the clinics is one thing... the good news is the people from the specific schools will be benefiting from the legacy program from G4S."

The Nairobi clinics which kicked off on Monday are being run in partnership with the Shamas Rugby Foundation and sponsored by G4S Kenya, targeting 280 children. They will run until Friday across four primary schools in Nairobi's Mathare area, namely Mathare 4A, Drive In, St. Theresa's Boys and St. Theresa's Girls, paving way for a one day tournament at the Braeburn School in Garden Estate on Saturday.