Ethiopia: House Approves Proclamation to Re-Establish ENA

Addis Ababa — The House of Peoples Representatives, on its third extraordinary session today, has approved the proclamation to re-establish the Ethiopian News Agency (ENA).

The approved proclamation will enable ENA to have institutional autonomy and disseminate information, it was learned.

It is recalled that, after the approval of Council of Ministers the draft was thoroughly discussed and referred to the Law, Justice and Democratic Affairs Standing Committee for further recommendation.

Ethiopian News Agency, with more than 35 branches across the country, is among the pioneering media houses with over 70 years rich experience.

Ethiopian News Agency is one of the oldest news organizations in Africa, which its inception dates back to 1942.