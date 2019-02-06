Ethiopia: State Minister Hirut Receives Credentials From Two New Ambassadors

Addis Ababa — State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hirut Zemene received today credentials from two new ambassadors to Ethiopia.

Hirut welcomed Ambassador Emiliya Mokussa of Namibia and Ambassador Zeneni Sinombe of Botswana in her office.

The State Minister Hirut highlighted Ethiopia's commitment to further strengthen bilateral relations and work closely on issues of mutual interest with Botswana and Namibia.

Namibian ambassador, Emiliya Mokussa, commended Ethiopia's multifaceted economic and political reforms that laid down solid and firm foundation for national consensus, unprecedented in the modern history of Ethiopia.

Likewise, Ambassador Zeneni Sinombe applauded the economic and political reform to deepen inclusive democracy, widen the political space on the top of peace accord with Eritrea to end two decades of animosity.

Ethiopia and Botswana have longstanding relations dating back to 1990 when Botswana opened its embassy in Addis Ababa, while the Ethiopian embassy in Pretoria, South Africa is accredited to cover Botswana.

Likewise, Ethiopia and Namibia began diplomatic relations in the 1990s, while the Ethiopian embassy in Pretoria, South Africa is accredited to cover Namibia.