Zimbabwe: Canadian Investors to Boost Zim Mining Sector

Zimbabwe's Mines Minister Winston Chitando (file photo).

All is set for the Polaris Seismic exploration session slated for the 14th of February which according to the organizers is focused on promoting modern exploration technology and propelling Zimbabwe's mining sector growth in line with Vision 2030.

The event which is being organized by Minex with support of the Chamber of Mines Zimbabwe will see the Canadian company Polaris Seismic engaging with existing and potential key players in Zimbabwe's mining sector to present, showcase and discuss exploration technologies and solutions.

According to Minex Managing Consultant Emily Hwengwere, the Minister of Mines and Mining Development will be the guest of honor at the event which is meant to foster interaction and possible partnerships including identification of funding opportunities for concrete exploration projects in the country.

"The session will be focused on understanding the exploration needs and giving appropriate solutions to promote investment and propel mining sector growth.

"The event is also meant to bridge the market information and knowledge gap that miners may be experiencing around exploration "she said.

The Chamber of Mines Zimbabwe CEO Isaac Kwesu indicated that the country's mining sector is expecting increased exploration activity.

"Zimbabwean mining sector is expecting increased exploration activity after the government lifted the suspension on the issuance of Exclusive Prospecting Orders (EPO's) in 2018.

"At the back of Zimbabwe is open for business mantra, there has also been issuance of new mining licenses and that alone is also set to increase exploration in the country.

"About 60 percent of Zimbabwe's land is said to comprise ancient rocks renowned worldwide for hosting rich varieties of minerals resources including gold, base metals (for example nickel, copper, zinc, and lead) and industrial minerals (limestone, phosphates, clay, and dolomites). Zimbabwe has got the second largest deposits of platinum in the world," he said.

He added that the planned session is expected to introduce world class mining solutions to the Zimbabwe while developing partnerships that would fast track resource development of the country's mineral data.

Polaris Seismic which works through its local partner Vahosi Pvt Ltd, is Canada's oldest seismic company that specializes in the design, planning, and execution of challenging and extreme large-scale geophysical projects worldwide.

The company has contributed to many world class discoveries and brings with it a range of proven integrated services and technology.