Eritrea: Effort to Meet Demands of Health Institutions

Massawa — Ms. Amina Nurhussien, Minister of Health stated that extra effort will be exerted to meet the demands of health institutions with the necessary resources and construction of infrastructures. Ms. Amina made the comment during an activity assessment meeting conducted on 31 January in the port city of Massawa,

In a briefing she delivered at the meeting in which health practitioners in the region took part, Minister Amina indicated that commendable achievements have been registered in developing human capacity, putting in place of health facilities and expressed resolve that the effort will sustainably continue.

Minister Amina also said that strong effort has been exerted nationwide to reduce maternity and child mortality rate, and called for reinforced participation with the objective of curbing maternity and infant mortality during delivery.

Dr. Tesfay Tesfazgi, head of Health branch in the Northern Red Sea region, on his part commending the health professionals for their effort withstanding location and climate challenges and nomadic lifestyle of residents, indicated that new health institution constructed in Ela-Babu administrative area, Adobha sub zone, has started providing service and that another health institution is under construction in Bada.

The participants conducted extensive discussion regarding pre and post natal services, vaccination coverage, community-based environmental sanitation activities, as well as controlling and prevention of communicable and non-communicable diseases visa-avis strengths and weaknesses encountered.

Speaking at the event, Brig. Gen. Tekle Libsu, Governor of the Northern Red Sea region, commending the progress in providing equitable and quality health service, expressed readiness to support in all activities aimed at ensuring the health of the society.