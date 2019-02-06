Uganda: Speaker Kadaga, Queen Abenakyo Urge Students to Avoid Early Sex

The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga and Miss World Africa Quiin Abenakyo have embarked on a joint tour aimed at boosting education of girl child mostly in Busoga region.

While at St. Michael International School in Wakiso District on Tuesday, Ms Kadaga asked children to avoid engaging themselves in early sex saying it has caused many girls to drop out of schools after getting pregnancies.

"The main reason as to why I have dedicated my time to escort this beauty queen Abenakyo, is to help in mentoring the girl children to focus on their education and stop thinking of early sex because we have seen many girls lose education and ruin their lives as a result of that," Ms Kadaga said.

Ms Kadaga said since last year when the girl child campaign started, many schools mostly in east and central Uganda have been visited and girl children have been sensitized on how to protect themselves from men who have caused them to drop out of schools after getting pregnancies.

In her speech, Quiin Abenakyo encouraged students to become self-driven so as to be able to prosper in the world.

She also asked them to be very ambitious while at school and have respect for both teachers and parents.

"This world needs people who are ambitious like us and that is the reason why we're in these positions. So please, be ambitious and you will get where you need to be in future," Ms Abenakyo said.

St Michael International School director Henry Zikusika Munamba thanked Kadaga and Abenakyo for finding time to speak to their children about girl child issues.

