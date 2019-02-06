Uganda: Six Police Officers On Trial Over Stoning of Museveni's Car

Six police officers have been charged in Police Disciplinary Court over neglecting their duties leading to the stoning of President Museveni's vehicle in Arua in August last year.

The accused on Wednesday appeared before the Police Disciplinary Court headed by Dennis Odongpin at Arua Municipal Hall.

They include; former RPC West Nile Jonathan Musinguzi, former Arua DPC Abbas Ssenyonjo, former West Nile regional CIID officer Herbert Wanyoto, Regional Traffic Officer Francis Onen

and former Regional CID Officer Edward Mugweri.

Prosecution told court that the officers failed to adequately deploy security leading to interruption of the President's convoy by people on a caterpillar, who allegedly stoned and damaged the President's vehicle.

They were charged with neglect of duty contrary to sections 44 of the Police Act Cap 303.

The officers denied the charges.

"I was so touched that the President was embarrassed by people from the opposition on the fateful day. However, we were let down by some senior police officers from the police headquarters who were at the helm of security. I plead not guilty," Mr Musinguzi said.

Mr Senyonjo said: "I felt sorry about the incident but I am happy that the disciplinary court has been constituted to hear from us on what happened. I plead not guilty."

Edward Mugweri, the then regional crime intelligence officer also denied the charge of neglect of duty and failing to provide intelligence information that led to the attack and injury on innocent civilians during the Arua Municipality chaos.

The Regional Police Professional Standards Unit chairperson, Mr Evans Vuata, who represented the police as witness, said: "The officers got information and had identified black spots in the municipality where there was clear and readiness of an outbreak of disorder. These officers feared that their actions would result into violence yet they had all the manpower and machinery."

After the incident, these police officers were suspended to date.

