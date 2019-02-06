South Africa: Engineers Declare Parts of Hoërskool Driehoek Safe for Pupils

Sections of the Hoërskool Driehoek have been declared safe for learners.

Gauteng Department of Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said they were waiting to hear from head of department Edward Mosuwe on when pupils can officially return to class, after structural engineers declared parts of the school safe.

Mosuwe is expected to make the announcement later on Wednesday.

Mabona said parents had been alerted about the latest developments.

"It will not be normal schooling when they return back to classrooms. It will be like a camp school.

"We will take learners first into a reintegration phase. We are going to reintegrate them gradually. Counselling will continue to be offered," he said.

The school would not be operating on a full scale yet, he said.

"We will be offering exercises that are playful to reintegrate them."

One learner was discharged from hospital on Wednesday morning.

Mabona said the learner was in a jovial mood when they visited him on Tuesday. Nineteen learners remained in hospital and Mabona said they were hopeful that some of them would be discharged soon.

On Friday, a concrete slab above a corridor linking two blocks of buildings came crashing down on 26 learners at the Vanderbijlpark-based school.

The incident happened a few minutes after 08:00, when learners were heading to their classrooms from the morning assembly.

Roydon Olckers, Jandré Steyn and Marli Currie died on the scene.

Over the weekend, a fourth pupil, Marnus Nagel, succumbed to his injuries.

Steyn will be laid to rest on Thursday, while Olckers and Currie will be buried on Friday.

News24