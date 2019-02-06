Kenya: Uber, Total Kenya to Provide Fuel Discounts for Drivers

Nairobi — Uber Kenya has announced a partnership with Total Kenya to provide driver-partners with discounts on fuel and vehicle maintenance costs.

This partnership forms part of Uber's Rewards programme which is a tailored programme that recognizes the service Uber driver-partners provide to riders and is designed to help drivers, grow their business and reduce overall operating costs.

"This partnership is designed to give driver-partners peace of mind, and to enable them make substantial savings on fuel and vehicle maintenance costs," says Loic Amado, Uber General Manager in East Africa. C

Caroline Abuor, Card Sales Manager of Total Kenya said the oil marketer will offer high-quality lubricants, Car care products and services across the network.

"We partnered with Uber in Kenya because we want to bring that same value to Uber driver-partners by providing discounts on fuel purchases and vehicle maintenance costs," she said.

Driver-partners will be given initial fuel cards for free.

"With these cards, driver-partners receive the following benefits and more: a discount on fuel and car wash and free oil change upon purchases of oil at TOTAL stations," said Amado.

Uber in Kenya recently announced that they have extending their rewards programme by partnering up with Jubilee Insurance who will be offering drivers access to cost-effective motor vehicle insurance to purchase themselves at a competitive rate.