Africa: Flying Eagles Held By Organized Amajitas

Nigeria's Flying Eagles were held to a goalless stalemate in Group A by Thabo Senong's organized Amajita's in the second match day of the Total U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

The seven times champions came into Tuesday's match knowing a win over South Africa who drew goalless against the hosts in the opening match of the 21st editions of the Total U-20 Africa Cup of Nations will qualify them to the last four of the tournament.

Thabo Senong's well drilled side were organized in defense with their short passes in midfield frustrating the West Africans who came all out searching for a goal but failed to beat the South African rearguard.

Nigeria came close to breaking the deadlock ten minutes after the break when Alhassan curled in a cross towards Yahaya but the striker who scored against Burundi failed to connect.

Jamil Muhammad tried to his luck from distance but saw his effort went wide with time running out.

South Africa had a rear look at goal when playmaker Ngcobo's effort was parried away by the Nigerian keeper.

Amajita's goalkeeper Kubheka denied Jamil Muhammad win superb close range save two minutes from time forcing Paul Osahon and his chargers to wait for another match day to confirm their place in last four of the championships.

POST MATCH REACTIONS

Paul Osahon Aigbogun (Head Coach, Nigeria)

"To say that we are satisfied with the result is not entirely obvious since we have prepared well for this match but unfortunately we came across a well-organized team and we had difficulties break the down."

"We wanted to win this match but we settle for the draw. The next game will be very dangerous for us to look for a draw. We will go into that game hoping to win as in our first match."

Thabo Senong (Head Coach, South Africa)

"We had two good opportunities that could have changed the match but we couldn't score them because we face a physically fresh team."

"We will take it match after the other and prepare ourselves to face Burundi and we hope to qualify."

"At this competition we lack players particularly in attack. We're well organized in defense and what is not the case in attack."

"We know that against Burundi it will be a very difficult match because we know them well. We will have to beat them otherwise we will be eliminated."