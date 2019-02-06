Somalia: UK Issues Travel Warning Over Insecurity

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) advise against all travel to Somalia, including Somaliland except for the cities of Hargeisa and Berbera to which the FCO advise against all but essential travel.

Any British nationals in areas of Somalia to which the FCO advise against all travel should leave. Any British nationals in Hargeisa or Berbera who are not on essential travel should leave.

Any British national visiting Hargeisa or Berbera should exercise a heightened level of vigilance and take care in public places where people gather.

Monitor local and international media to avoid any demonstration or disturbance taking place. Leave any area of unrest quickly and don't attempt to watch or photograph it.

Terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in Somalia. There is a high threat of kidnap throughout Somalia.

Terrorist groups have made threats against Westerners and those working for western organizations There is a constant threat of terrorist attack in Mogadishu and terrorists continue to plan attacks against westerners in the rest of Somalia including Somaliland.

On 14 October 2017, a large truck bomb exploded in central Mogadishu (Hodan District). This was Somalia's deadliest ever terror attack with over 300 killed and hundreds more injured. Attacks continue to occur in Mogadishu and elsewhere in Somalia

Terrorist attacks could be indiscriminate, including in crowded places, high-profile events, events involving government officials and in places visited by foreigners. Due to their use by government officials, hotels are considered legitimate targets by terrorist groups. See Terrorism

There is a high threat of maritime crime in the territorial and international waters off Somalia and attack remains a significant threat in the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean. See Sea travel

All areas across Somalia are suffering food shortages resulting in the displacement of thousands of Somali people including those caused by Tropical Storm Sagar in the north and flooding in the south. See Local travel.