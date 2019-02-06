Somalia: U.S. Military Conducts Two Airstrikes in Southern Somalia

US forces have carried out two precision airstrikes against Al-Shabab in Somalia over the past 48 hours, United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) said in a press release on Tuesday.

"In support of the Federal Government of Somalia's increased efforts to degrade Al-Shabab, US Africa Command conducted two airstrikes in separate engagements in the last 48 hours," AFRICOM said. "These precision airstrikes support Somali partners' ongoing efforts to reduce al-Shabaab safe havens, degrade the terrorists' infrastructure, and destroy terrorist equipment."

The first airstrike on February 3 targeted militants in the area of Gandarshe, in the Lower Shabelle Region, AFRICOM said. The second attack on February 5 targeted the vicinity near Leego, in the Bay Region, it added.

"At this time, it was assessed no civilians were injured or killed in either airstrike," AFRICOM said.

Al-Shabab emerged in Somalia in 2006 and has claimed numerous terrorist attacks throughout the region. The group has sworn allegiance to the Al-Qaeda.