6 February 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: U.S. Military Conducts Two Airstrikes in Southern Somalia

Tagged:

Related Topics

US forces have carried out two precision airstrikes against Al-Shabab in Somalia over the past 48 hours, United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) said in a press release on Tuesday.

"In support of the Federal Government of Somalia's increased efforts to degrade Al-Shabab, US Africa Command conducted two airstrikes in separate engagements in the last 48 hours," AFRICOM said. "These precision airstrikes support Somali partners' ongoing efforts to reduce al-Shabaab safe havens, degrade the terrorists' infrastructure, and destroy terrorist equipment."

The first airstrike on February 3 targeted militants in the area of Gandarshe, in the Lower Shabelle Region, AFRICOM said. The second attack on February 5 targeted the vicinity near Leego, in the Bay Region, it added.

"At this time, it was assessed no civilians were injured or killed in either airstrike," AFRICOM said.

Al-Shabab emerged in Somalia in 2006 and has claimed numerous terrorist attacks throughout the region. The group has sworn allegiance to the Al-Qaeda.

Somalia

What Is Female Genital Mutilation and Where Does It Happen?

FGM is practised in at least 30 countries, mostly in Africa but also in pockets of the Middle East and Asia Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.