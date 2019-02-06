Uganda: Kibir Delivers Message From President of the Republic to President Museveni

Kampala — Vice-President of the Republic, Osman Mohamed Yousif Kibir handed over a written message from President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir to President of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni , dealing with relations between the two countries.

He briefed the Ugandan President during meeting in Kampala Wednesday on Sudan's role in issues of the region, especially realization of peace in South Sudan State and the peace and reconciliation agreement between parties of the Central African Republic initially signed in Khartoum Tuesday.

President Museveni, for his part, commended Sudan's efforts on resolution of conflicts and achievement of peace in the neighboring countries and stressed firmness of his country with Sudan, announcing Uganda support to Sudan at all regional and international forums.

Minister of Labor and Administrative Reform, Bahar Idris Abu Garda, said in a press statement tah the meeting reviewed bilateral relations and different aspects of cooperation between Khartoum and Kampala.

He said that President Museveni thanked President of the Republic for his message which, he added, confirms eternal relations between the two countries.