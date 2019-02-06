Ghana: Densuso Residents Appeal for Construction of New Primary School

Residents of Densuso, a suburb of Suhum in the Eastern Region have appealed to the government to construct a new primary school building for the community.

They said the only three classroom-block school, built decades ago, has become a pale shadow of itself.

Making the appeal through the Ghanaian Times at the weekend, a resident lamented that the precarious condition of the old structure affected teaching and learning activities.

Wofa Yaw Gyau, an opinion leader noted that a new school building would enhance academic performance of pupils.

He said their children deserved quality education and urged the government to go to their aid.

Gyau said he was concerned that some children are not enrolled because the three-classroom block could not admit many pupils.

Olivier Otieka Oduraa a resident said she feared for the safety of pupils and teachers as the dilapidated primary school block could breakdown any time.

Ms Oduraa noted that pupils did not attend lessons during rainy season and said the development negatively affected teaching and learning in the community.

The Times observed that the iron roofing on the building had become tinted, the walls weakened and shaking with loosened wooden materials hanging high up.

Ms Oduraa, 22, told the Ghanaian Times that the only Junior High School in the community was constructed during former President John Agyekum Kuffour's administration.

She said Densuso had been neglected for so long and that the community lacked basic social facilities such as hospital, community centre and clean drinking water.

According to Ms Oduraa, residents travel long distances to seek medical care, adding that children and women in labour were the worst victims in times of emergency.

She, has, therefore, called on the government to provide for their needs to prevent needless deaths.