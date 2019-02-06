Ghana: NPP Founding Member Calls for Unity in Bono East

A founding member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Isaac Kwabena Sarkodie Boahin, has called for unity among the people of the proposed Bono East Region to bury their political, ethnic and religious differences in the interest of peace and rapid socio-economic development of the area.

He said the Bono East enclave is endowed with rich natural resources such as waterfalls, huge deposits of clay among others which could be harnessed for the mutual benefit of the people of the area and that without unity among the people, the much anticipated development could be a mirage.

Mr Boahin, who is among the few surviving founding members of the NPP in the Brong-Ahafo, commended the chiefs and people of the area for their overwhelming endorsement of the creation of the region which was manifested in the voter turnout.

"The voter turnout of 90.41% and the 99.68% endorsement by the people of Bono East in the recent referendum organised by the Electoral Commission is an ample testimony by the people for the region," he said in an interview with newsmen.

In view of this, he added, every effort must be made to consolidate the unity of purpose that characterised the campaign leading to referendum to facilitate development in the area.

Mr Boahen, who is a former Kintampo Constituency Secretary of the NPP and also a past Presiding Member for the Kintampo Municipal Assembly, entreated the chiefs and other opinion leaders in the various towns in Bono East to tread cautiously in their bid to lobby for the citing of the regional capital.

He said all the district capitals in the area qualify to be selected as the regional capital but only one would be chosen at the end of the day "and it behoves us all to accept the final town that would be selected and focus on how we can contribute our quota towards the accelerated development of Bono East".