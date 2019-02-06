South Africa: 9 Boks Start for Stormers Against Boland

Cape Town — A 28-man Stormers squad will face Boland in their final pre-season match in Wellington on Friday.

There are nine Springboks in the Stormers' starting XV for their third warm-up game, which kicks off at 17:45 on Friday at Boland Stadium.

Up front, Springbok props Frans Malherbe and Steven Kitshoff will start either side of Bok hooker Bongi Mbonambi, with Corne Fourie and Chad Solomon on the bench.

In the second row JD Schickerling will link up with Cobus Wiese, while Chris van Zyl is among the replacements.

The loose trio will see Springbok captain Siya Kolisi start alongside fellow internationals Pieter-Steph du Toit and No 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, with Jaco Coetzee, Kobus van Dyk and Juarno Augustus set to make an impact in the second half.

Justin Phillips and Bok pivot Damian Willemse will make up the halfback partnership, while Herschel Jantjies, Jean-Luc du Plessis and Josh Stander will be on the bench.

Springbok centre Damian de Allende and Ruhan Nel will play in midfield, with Dan du Plessis and Dan Kriel the centres among the replacements.

At the back Craig Barry starts at fullback with Springbok JJ Engelbrecht and SP Marais on the wings.

Stormers head coach Robbie Fleck said that his players are looking forward to putting the final touches on their preparations for the 2019 Super Rugby campaign.

"Boland are always highly motivated to play us in Wellington, so we are looking forward to pushing ourselves.

"We have got a number of players coming in after a pre-season conditioning phase, so it will be important for us to gel as a unit and get as much as we possibly can out of this game," he said.

Teams:

Boland

TBA

Stormers

15 Craig Barry, 14 JJ Engelbrecht, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 SP Marais, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Justin Phillips, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Cobus Wiese, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Steven Kitshoff

Substitutes: 16 Chad Solomon, 17 Corne Fourie, 18 Neethling Fouche, 19 Chris van Zyl, 20 Jaco Coetzee, 21 Juarno Augustus, 22 Kobus van Dyk, 23 Herschel Jantjies, 24 Jean-Luc du Plessis, 25 Joshua Stander, 26 Dan du Plessis, 27 Dan Kriel, 28 Nico Leonard

Sport24