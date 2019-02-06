Malawi: Chilima Says Utm for Youthful Leadership - Talks Change, Defies Dynasty and Tribal Politics

UTM Party presidential candidate Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima, who is also Malawi Vice President, on Wednesday presented his presidential nomination papers in Blantyre with a call that his candidature represents a generational shift to put to an end politics of dynasties and tribes.

Accompanied by his running mate, development activist Dr Michael Usi fondly known as 'Manganya', Chilima also paid tribute to Alliance for Democracy (Aford) and Tikonze People's Movement leadership for sticking to the alliance days after People's Party (PP) and pulled out after Chilima refused to make Joyce Banda's son Roy Kachale his running mate.

Former vice-president Cassim Chilumpha also announced that his Alliance for Democracy and Development (ADD) had pulled out of both Tikonze People's Movement and the alliance with UTM.

Chilumpha, who was earmarked as the presidential candidate of Tikonze, accused UTM Party of disregarding terms of their agreement.

But Chilima said the UTM remains in alliance with Aford, Tikonze led by Mark Katsonga Phiri of Progressive People's Movement (PP), Mafunde of George Nnesa and New Republican Party.

"In endorsing this ticket you have put to shame politics of dynasty and tribe. Indeed, you have re-affirmed your commitment to the idea that our personal, family and tribal interests should be subordinated to the interests of the nation," said Chilima.

In his 4:50 minutes speech, Chilima said UTM has brought about youthful leadership which is not in the history of theft and corruption. He said UTM will bring about real change and end poverty across the country not looking at the regional boundaries or tribes of the people.

Chilima, credited with building UTM in a space of seven months and turn it into a formidable force in this election, said while the nation acknowledges the achievements of past leadership and commend them for their efforts, the country must now focus to modernity.

"We cannot fix this country by clinging on to the same failed tribal politics of the past. When you go to Phalombe, the poor men and women there are suffering just like the poor women and men of Dedza. When you go to Mangochi, the men and women there are suffering just like the men and women in Ntcheu," said Chilima.

"So when politicians try to divide us on tribal or regional grounds, they are only doing so because they have no ideas on how to transform this country. That is why even when you go to their so called strongholds, you shall still find innocent Malawians wallowing in abject poverty while their leaders are swimming in billions of stolen public funds".

Chilima he stepped forward in these election because he wants to be President for everyone and that UTM's stronghold is the entire Malawi nation.

"There is no Tumbuka poverty; there is no Chewa poverty; there is no Tonga poverty; there is no Sena poverty. All tribes are suffering in this country. And that's why I tell you today that I am not running as a Chewa or Ngoni candidate. I am not running as a Christian or as a Catholic," he said.

"Let others claim those epithets if they want to. I, Saulos Klaus Chilima, I am running as a Malawian and my stronghold runs from Chitipa to Nsanje, from Mchinji to Mangochi and all parts in between. Malawi is our stronghold. And our structures are in the hearts and minds of well-meaning Malawians crying for change in the land of their forefathers. And I shall be a president for all Malawians".

Earlier, UTM painted the city of Blantyre red as thousands of people escorted him to COMESA while others lined up the streets to see for themselves the pair - Dr. Chilima and Dr. Usi.

Meanwhile, UTM Party is scheduled to hold a rally at Bangwe in Blantyre.