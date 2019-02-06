Ghana: International Pension Conference Launched

People's Pension Trust Ghana has launched its maiden International Pension Conference dubbed "People's Pension Conference 2019"

The conference slated for Tuesday, February 19, 2019 in Accra, is the first major international summit on pensions especially following the reforms in 2010.

A statement issued in Accra yesterday said "The event is designed to showcase the strides being made on the Ghanaian pensions landscape, since the reforms while bringing together local and international pension experts, pension industry players as well as policy makers to discuss sustainable solutions towards growth in the industry."

"This is also timely for the development of Ghana's financial sector at large as it offers an opportunity for stakeholders to deliberate on topics such as innovation, risk management, investment and pension development in the western world, the U.S. pension market and the use of artificial intelligence and technology in pension administration as well as the crucial role of pensions in Ghana's economic development agenda among others," the statement said.

The theme for the conference is "Private Pension Fund Management - local standards vis-à-vis international best practices. What key lessons going forward?"

The statement said deliberations would focus on key challenges, trends, opportunities and insights in the local pension industry blended with learnings from countries that have successfully eradicated poverty with pension schemes.

Expected to facilitate these discussions are the CEOs of Aegon and Achmea, founder of Cardano, experts from other leading pension organisations across the world as well as officials of pension regulatory bodies from Nigeria, Angola and Ghana by way of presentations and panel discussions.