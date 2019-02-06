Ghana: Hearts Coach Uncertain Over Chances in Nc Competition

Hearts of Oak coach, Kim Grant, is unsure of his side's readiness to win the upcoming Normalisation Committee (NC) special competition after claiming that the team was still in process.

The 'Rainbow' club has been engaging in a series of friendly matches in the off-season in a bid to sharpen their rough edges ahead of the upcoming campaign.

The Phobians continued their preparation for the forthcoming season on Sunday when they inflicted a 4-0 defeat on second-tier side Sekondi Hasaacas at the Gyandu Park.

Grant was asked by reporters in the wake of the Hasaacas game if his charges were ready to win the Normalisation Committee competition aimed at keeping the clubs busy, the former Ghana international could not respond on the positive note but says he was delighted with the performances they have displayed so far.

"We are still in the process. We can win all these games and come the Normalisation Committee competition and then we lose a match and it's all go back but for me it's been some huge strides and positive around the team," Grant said.

"In regards how we're playing, the players are totally focused and understand the tactics I want and the demands I want. I'm pleased for the players because they've worked so hard in these last six weeks." -Ghanasoccernet