Ghana: Jonmoore International Committed to Investing in Specialised Equipment - CEO

Jonmoore International, a specialised project logistics service provider company, has pledged its commitment to continue to invest in state-of-the-art technology vehicles and maintenance systems to better serve clients of the company.

Additionally, the company said its strategy is to invest in human capacity development to attract and retain better workforce to deliver on the vision of the company.

Mr Hilton John Mitchell, speaking in an interview on the company's operations in Accra, said the aforementioned measures would better position the company to widen its client base.

He said the improvement in technology and capacity of staff would enhance the capacity of the company to meet major logistics and haulage needs of potential investors such as Volkswagen, Siemens and Nissan which were poised to enter the Ghanaian market and set up assembly plants.

"As Jonmoore looks forward to its golden jubilee anniversary, it deems the combination of expertise, inventiveness and specialised equipment as the key ingredients to the company remaining relevant into the future," he said.

Established in 1995 as a specialised project logistics service provider by a young entrepreneur, Hilton John Mitchell, Jonmoore was re-constituted and expanded in 1998 into a Transport and Project Logistics Company offering specialised and standard transport services in Ghana and the West African sub-region.

Mr Mitchell said from a small start-up business in Tema with a few vehicles serving a small number of clients, the company has come a long way to a large company with diverse fleet including, prime mover, bulk tankers, flatbed trailers, low loaders with a maximum of 140 tons, mobile and crawler cranes of up to 400 ton capacity.

He said the company which started with a handful of staff currently employed more than 200 people.

"The company has contributed significantly to the country's socio-economic development by creating employment for close to 200 Ghanaians as well as through regular contribution of taxes to the State," he said.

He said the company's success over the years had been its commitment to adhere to safety and quality standards.

"Jonmoore's success over the past two decades can be attributed to its commitment to adhere to safety and quality standards, specifically its strong adherence to safety and compliance with the required standards for execution of services. In recognition of this, Jonmoore has been certified by the international occupational health and safety management system with OHSAS 18001, an internationally recognised standard which helps organisations manage occupational health and safety, minimise risk and keep the workplace safe; ISO 9001, which specifies requirements for quality management system and ISO 14001, which states requirements for an effective environmental management system," he said.

He paid glowing tribute to the staff of the company pointing that their hard work had contributed greatly to the success of the company.