Ghana: New Hyundai Santa Fe Model Unveiled in Accra

Hyundai Motors and Investments (GH) Limited have introduced the new Hyundai Santa Fe model onto the Ghanaian market.

The newest model which is the fourth generation of the Hyundai Santa Fe is expected to offer exceptional comfort and flexibility to customers.

Unveiling it, Mr Abdul Razak Mohammed, the Field Sales Manager, said the Santa Fe comes with a four cylinder MPi engine with 2400 cubic centimetres engine type for enhanced engine performance.

According to him, the luxury vehicle, designed with tailor-made technology to satisfy customer needs would be sold at US$45,000.

He stated that the new generation of Hyundai engines were renowned for their durability.

Mr Mohammed noted that the fuel efficiency and engine power of the SantaFe made it a reliable friend for Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) lovers.

In addition, he indicated that the Santa Fe also comes with wireless charging capabilities which he said was the first of its kind.

"It also possesses a display unit that allows a mobile device to be connected so as to display information from the device to the display unit," he added.

Mr Mohammed said that the Santa Fe was a multipurpose vehicle which could be used as a family car.

He stated that the first generation Santa Fe was introduced in 2000, the second in 2005 and 2011, where a lot of vehicles were sold due to its popularity with the third unveiled in 2012.

Mr Mohammed disclosed that Hyundai manufactures variety of products ranging from mobile phones, ship building, electronics and the production of semi conductors and steel.

Head of Sales and Marketing, Ganesh Y. Phadale said the Santa Fe goes for US$45,000 with five years warranty adding that "there has been a lot of technological improvement to meet the needs of consumers".