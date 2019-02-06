Ghana: Rainstorm Renders 100 Homeless in Mandari

Bole — A heavy rain storm has rendered about 100 people in Mandari, a community in the Bole-Bamboi District of the Northern Region, homeless.

The rainstorm, which occurred on Monday night, ripped off the roof of several houses and shops in the community.

A victim, Aliu Musah, in an interview with the Ghanaian Times yesterday, said the rainstorm had destroyed a lot of properties in the community, adding that the havoc caused by the rainstorm would have been grievous if it had happened in the day.

Mr Musah explained that some of the roofing sheets of the affected houses "flew like A 4 sheets" and could have harm people, if it had happened in day time.

He said the rainstorm has plunged the whole community into total darkness as some of the electricity poles were also damaged.

The District Chief Executive of Bole-Bamboi, Madam Veronica Alele, in an interview with the Ghanaian Times, confirmed the incident.

She mentioned that the officials of the Bole-Bamboi District of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) have been dispatched to the community to assess the situation.

Madam Alele sympathised with the victim and assured them that the assembly would mobilise resources to assist them as soon as possible.

Monday's rainstorm is the second within two weeks in the Bole-Bamboi District. Three people were reported to have died during the first rainstorm in the district last week.