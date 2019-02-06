Ghana: Medeama SC Name New Kit Sponsor

Ghana Premier League side Medeama SC will be kitted by sportswear company 'Pokoo' ahead of the new season.

A Ghanasoccernet report yesterday stated that the Scotland based company has completed negotiations with the 'Mauve and Yellows' over the partnership.

The deal has become necessary after the two-time FA Cup holders ended their one-year association with local sportswear firm Mayniak.

The Tarkwa-based side becomes the second Ghanaian cub after Ashantigold to be kitted by Pokoo.

The Scottish kit manufacturing firm will provide Medeama with bags, training gears, tracksuits, match day apparels for home and away matches, replicas to be sold both home and abroad and polo shirts amongst others. -Ghanasoccernet