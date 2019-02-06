Ghana: Hassan Ayariga Predicts Voter Apathy in 2020 Elections

The founder of the All People's Congress (APC), Dr Hassan Ayariga has predicted voter apathy in the 2020 general elections.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra yesterday, he said the peace and security of the country had been put in jeopardy following the streak of attacks that had fallen upon its citizenry.

Citing the violent attacks which rocked the country, he recounted, the assault on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate during the Ayawaso by-elections, the killing of investigative journalist and the recent kidnappings which left most Ghanaians intimidated.

He alleged that the operations by the Invisible and Delta Forces and other vigilante groups were linked to the governing party New Patriotic Party (NPP) and demanded their immediate arrest.

The President, he stated, had failed Ghanaians and exposed the country and its citizens to danger, political insecurity, attacks and indiscipline.

Mr Ayariga also called for the amendment of the constitution to make security institutions autonomous.

"Our security agencies are no more security professionals. The security agencies are engulfed with party's vigilantes and thugs of favorite political parties, with party foot soldiers posted to various security institutions without proper training, qualifications and standards," he said.

On the political vigilante groups the APC founder said members of the government political vigilante groups had been deployed into national security and police services to support the Nana Addo government instead of professional police units.

Touching on the economic hardship and the rising cost of living, he said the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) beneficiaries while over 10,000 personnel had given up and were currently staying at home.

He inquired as to what happened to the One District One Factory, the One Constituency One Million Dollar, and the One Village One Dam, saying that "the rains have come and gone and still we do not have the dams as promised".

Dr Ayariga alleged that, under IGP David Asante, the security of the country had deteriorated to the extent that criminals were protected by Nolle Prosequi making citizens live in fear and panic.

On corruption, he urged the Special Prosecutor Mr Martin Amidu to use the funds allotted him from the 2019 budget to prosecute dominant corruption cases such as the contaminated oil saga at the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST) and the Ameri corruption deal that led to the sacking of the Energy Minister under President Akufo Addo.

"The problems that confront the country are swept under the carpet, and a new one is invented to replace the old one, it's been like this for several years and under different governments," he added.