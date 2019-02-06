Angola: Italian President in Luanda for Three-Day State Visit

Luanda — The Italian President, Sergio Mattarella, arrived last Tuesday evening in Luanda for a three-day state visit at the invitation of his Angolan counterpart, João Lourenço, with the aim of analysing and strengthening the bilateral relations.

Italian President, Sergio Mattarella (far left) in Luanda, 4 de Fevereiro Airport.

On his arrival, the Italian statesman was welcomed at the 4 de Fevereiro International Airport by the Angolan Foreign minister, Manuel Augusto, the governor of Luanda Province, Luther Rescova, government officials and top presidential aides.

President Sergio Mattarella, who is being accompanied by a multi-sectoral delegation, will hold a private meeting this Wednesday morning with his Angolan counterpart, João Lourenço, after which he is to speak to journalists and then attend a luncheon of courtesy.

According to a note from the Angolan President's Press Office, during the luncheon the two statesmen will deliver speeches with focus on the bilateral relations.

The Italian Head of State's agenda also includes, for Wednesday, visits to the Divina Providência Hospital, Military History National Museum and will conclude by having a meeting in Luanda with the Italian community residing in Angola.

On Thursday, last day of the official visit, Sergio Mattarella will participate in a special solemn session of the National Assembly (Angolan Parliament), in which he is to deliver a speech.

Italy was the first country to recognise Angola's independence (11 Nov. 1975) on 18 February 1976 and on 04 July of the same year the two countries initiated relations of diplomacy, friendship and co-operation.

Recently, Angola and Italy signed two memoranda of understanding on economic and financial co-operation, as well as signed a juridical tool on political consultations between the both countries' Foreign Affairs Ministries.