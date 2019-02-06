6 February 2019

Uganda: Woman Starts Petition to Have Miss Curvy Contest Cancelled

A Ugandan woman has started a petition to have the Miss Curvy Uganda contest cancelled. The initiative unveiled in Kampala yesterday by the State minister for Tourism, Mr Godfrey Kiwanda adds curvy and sexy Ugandan women to the list of tourism products to attract tourists.

It has however been met with backlash especially among women who say that the contest is demeaning to women as it objectifies their bodies as sex objects.

"I personally feel attacked. This is degrading of women. In a country where women are grabbed by men while walking on the streets and now they have legalized it by making them tourist attractions is not fair," Ms Primrose Murungi's petition reads.

She demands that the contest is taken down and that Minister Kiwanda offers a public apology for coming up with such an initiative.

"They are objectifying us and reducing women to nothing. Please sign this petition for ministry of tourism to take down the miss curvy challenge and offer an apology to the public as well."

