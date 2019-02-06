Tanzania: Elite Swimmers Gear Up for 2019 Taliss-Ist Meet

Dar es Salaam — For swimming fans, the International School of Tanganyika (IST) is a place to be this weekend as it hosts a competition featuring top swimmers in the country.

Swimmers from nine clubs will battle it out for medals in the 2019 Taliss-IST Swimming Championship, which roars into life on Saturday at the school's swimming pool.

Clubs that will field swimmers in the two-day event are International School of Moshi (ISM), Zanzibar's Wahoo and FK of Dar es Salaam, according to Taliss-IST manager Hadija Shebe.

Also on the list are ISM-Arusha, Dar es Salaam Swimming Club (DSC), Bluefins (Dar es Salaam), Mis Piranhas (Morogoro), Champions Rise (Dar) and hosts Taliss-IST.

"Over 200 swimmers will battle it out for medals in various categories at the IST swimming pool," Shebe told The Citizen yesterday.

She said the much anticipated championship will feature both men and female swimmers.

According to her, the swimmers will battle for medals in five styles - namely backstroke, butterfly, freestyle, breaststroke and individual medley. They will also compete in relay.

Hadija said preparations for the event were on course.

She said they have organised the championship with a view to promoting the sport in the country.

The organisers have set aside various awards for the winners, second and third-placed swimmers in each category.

The first, second and third will be awarded gold, silver and bronze respectively.